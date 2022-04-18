Daniel Edwards fell in love with his North Mulberry Street Victorian Painted Lady and moved to Jackson to take care of her into the next generation.
According to Butts County Records, Edwards’s home was built in 1892, as part of a planned neighborhood called Carmichael Park. JW Carmichael originally built the home, and it remained in the Carmichael family until 1930 when Mary Carmichael Chesnutt deeded it to Julia Willis. Tommy Carmichael remembers the Troy Willis family who lived in the home during the fifties.
“This is my forever home,” Edwards said. “I love the house, and I love the neighborhood. It is amazingly quiet and secluded. We might get a little noise on Friday night, but most of the time it is peaceful here.
“And I like to walk to town. I go to Mesquite at least once a week,” he added.
But when he purchased the home, he didn’t fully realize that it came with a garden, a garden layered and overlayered with the designs and plantings of its many owners over that last 130 years.
“I like things clean and neat and organized. I had to just start digging out and cutting back to see what was here.”
After some initial clean up, a shady sitting area was first on his list of garden projects. He inherited a table and chairs and added some huge pots to the freshly weeded brick patio right outside his back steps. This is where he relaxes and watches the antics of his two black cats, Puss and Boots. This is also where he considers next steps for his in-progess garden.
“I want lots of roses and azaleas, and I want rhododendrons,” he said. “They are not supposed to do well here - not enough shade and water, but I have three that thrive. I love my rhodies.”
With more hours of clipping and sawing and pulling and digging, Edwards uncovered brick paths, secluded nooks, jasmine, wisteria, oleander, and several plants that Janie Carmichael helped him identify.
Another friend and gardening neighbor, Andy Hudgins pointed out what he called “A Civil War Holly tree.” Hudgins said the tree was at least 100 years old, if not older. Edwards is doing research on how to best care for and preserve the tree that he considers a gift from a long-ago family.
Edwards said that he knows the bones of his garden are good, and that he is learning how to plant and replant the right things in the right places. The last gardening owners were the McBrayers, “and she was a fabulous gardener. I am thankful for what Lee Ann did, but that was years ago, and older stuff takes over!”
But because he has been busy putting in new plantings this spring, he loves his auger.
“I can plant anything with my auger. And pine straw is another friend,” he said.
Edwards’s soil is in good shape, but even in downtown Jackson, he is plagued by deer.
“I have a fence,” he said. “They don’t care.”
Born in the United Kingdom while his father was in the military, Edwards is an ardent Anglophile.
“I have dual citizenship, and I love the Queen! And I closely follow the antics of the Royal Family.”
But he said that at heart he is “just a Georgia Boy” who drives a big black truck and grew up in the tiny town of Social Circle.
Edwards is a talented pianist and every Sunday he plays for the congregation of the Jackson Presbyterian Church just across the street from his home. He said he loves all music, jazz and blues, but particularly favors the old hymns that he grew up with.
“I practice piano or organ every day - discipline and practice are a part of my musical life.”
Edwards owns three pianos and two organs. One of the organs is an iconic Hammond B3. Guitarist M.D. Browning is the artist who will be stationed at the Daniel Edwards home during the tour.
Edwards mastered bank ledgers and business accounts right out of high school. He soon became comfortable with computers and was in great demand in his hometown to “straighten things out.” He went from business to business cleaning up and updating financial practices, offering advice based on data. It was a natural next step to start a consulting business and finally to run his own businesses. He is currently turning an antique shop (in another town) into a design studio.
“I just love beautiful things. And I love ‘playing house.’
“I know the yard can be beautiful. I love it the way it is now, not perfect, but slowly revealing itself to me. But I want to make it more beautiful. I want to share it as it is now, share it as I have so far made it - as a novice - with the help of all the past owners, and then I want everyone to come back in three years to see what else I have done with it.”
Edwards’s garden and five others will be open for touring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, rain or shine. Tickets to the Art of the Garden Tour are $20 and may be purchased at the Jackson-Butts County Library, Gold Lion Farm, Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, and online at Buttschamber.com for a small additional fee.
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
