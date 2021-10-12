Butts County 4-H’ers participated in several public speaking contests held at the Georgia National Fair on Oct. 9:
• Jaelyn McRae won 1st place in the Cotton Boll Speech Contest and 2nd place in Cloverleaf Public Speaking – Informational.
• Ashlynn McRae won 2nd place in Cloverleaf Public Speaking – Motivational and placed 3rd in the Cotton Boll Speech Contest.
• Bethany McRae placed 5th in Senior Public Speaking – Informational.
Congratulations to all of our 4-H participants!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.