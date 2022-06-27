The McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council Board of Directors were recognized on May 25 for their many years of dedication and service to the children and families of Head Start in their service area. The directors are (front row, left to right) Rev. John Grier, Dr. E.H. Harris, Dr. Eddie Collier, Richard Johnson, (back row, left to right) Dr. William Nesbit (Chairperson), Brenda Montfort; Kathy Weber, Theodore Patterson.
McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development County Board of Directors honored for their years of dedication to Head Start
