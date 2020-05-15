McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, Inc. is now accepting online applications for Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K programs for the 2020-2021 school year.
Early Head Start program is for expectant mothers and children ages 8 weeks to 3 years old. Expectant mothers and pregnant teens are highly encouraged to apply. Children with disabilities are given priority. The Head Start program is for children who have or will turn 3 or 4 years of age by Sept. 1, 2020.
Head Start and Early Head Start are free programs and require everyone to meet federal guidelines. The program offers a variety of services which include nutrition, health, mental health, education, social services, and parent involvement.
Applications are now available online at http://mtecdc2020.org/. We offer Head Start and Early Head Start in Butts, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties. Pre-K is available only in Henry, Spalding, Newton, and Upson.
Applications are required to have the following information included when completed:
• Income verification (1040, paystub, W2, etc.) *Immunization Certificate (form 3231)
• Birth Certificate
• Medical Card (Medicaid, PeachCare, or Private Insurance)
For more information, contact McIntosh Trail Early Childhood Development Council, Inc. in Jackson at 770-775-4293.
