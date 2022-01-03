McIntosh Trail Community Service Board will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McIntosh Trail Administration Building, 1435 North Expressway, Suite 301, in Griffin.
Available positions include:
• RN
• LPN
• LPC
• Housekeeping
• LCSW
• Secure Tech
• Client Support Workers:
* Mental Health
* Developmental Disabilties
* Substance Abuse
• Food Services
There are both full-time and part-time positions available.
For more information, please contact Chris Middleton at Hrservices@Mctrail.org or call 770-358-5252, Ext. 4128.
