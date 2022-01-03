McIntosh Job Fair.jpg

McIntosh Trail Community Service Board will host a Job Fair on Friday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McIntosh Trail Administration Building, 1435 North Expressway, Suite 301, in Griffin.

Available positions include:

• RN

• LPN

• LPC

• Housekeeping

• LCSW

• Secure Tech

• Client Support Workers:

* Mental Health

* Developmental Disabilties

* Substance Abuse

• Food Services

There are both full-time and part-time positions available.

For more information, please contact Chris Middleton at Hrservices@Mctrail.org or call 770-358-5252, Ext. 4128.

