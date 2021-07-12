While state and national elections grabbed everyone’s attention last year, residents in Flovilla, Jackson and Jenkinsburg have some important elections coming up this year, deciding who will run their cities for them.
One mayor’s seat and eight city council positions are up for grabs in the three cities, with qualifying beginning in August.
Early voting for all three cities will be held at the Butts County Elections and Registrar Office, 625 W. Third Street in Jackson, from Oct. 12 through Oct. 29.
Election Day voting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 will be held at each of the city’s polling places.
Flovilla
The council seats of Charlie Fish, Jacqueline Grier, and Catherine Watson are up for election.
Qualifying fee for a council seat is $153.
Qualifying will be held at Flovilla City Hall on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 16-18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Election Day voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla.
Jackson
The mayor’s seat and the District 2 and District 3 seats are up for election. Mayor Kay Pippin has announced she will not be seeking another term in office. District 2 council member Lewis Sims has been in office for 38 consecutive years and has never had opposition. District 3 council member Ricky “P-Nut” Johnson has been in office for eight years.
Qualifying fee for mayor is $594.
Qualifying fee for a council seat is $270.
Anyone wishing to qualify for the positions of mayor, District 2, or District 3 will need to file a notice of candidacy and pay the set qualifying fee.
Qualifying will be held at Jackson City Hall on Monday through Friday, Aug. 16-20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Election Day voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the City of Jackson Municipal Court Building, 132 S. Mulberry Street in Jackson.
Jenkinsburg
The Post 2, Post 4 and Post 5 council seats are up for election. Joye England is the current Post 2 council member, Gary Brown is the current Post 4 council member, and Jason Watts is the current Post 5 council members.
Qualifying fee for a council seat is $48.
Qualifying will be held at Jenkinsburg City Hall on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 16-18, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. each day.
Election Day voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.