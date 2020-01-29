At their first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 13, Mayor Edwin Ford, Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, and Post 3 Council member Kenneth Rooks took their oaths of office for new terms after winning re-election in November. City Clerk Debi Smith gave them their oaths.
featured
Mayor, two Jenkinsburg council members sworn in for new terms
