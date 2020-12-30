A new year brings a chance for a fresh start and hopes for a better year than the one before. The Progress-Argus asked Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin, recently resigned Butts County Board of Commission Chair and current District 1 Commissioner Ken Rivers, and Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson for their “hopes” for the new year:
Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin:
“As we headed into 2020, we had a long list of hopes and plans for the new year, but little did we know that a pandemic would cause the most significant global disruption of our lifetime. It’s been a tough year for all of us with significant financial burden placed on many, but there is no doubt that we have also seen true grit, resilience and community spirit. My hope for the New Year is a chance to focus on recovery, restoration and completing delayed goals.
“I hope our residents are healthy, happy and neighborly in 2021, that businesses can get back to business as usual, that city government will continue to deliver and improve the basic services we provide every day, and that we do so within our well-crafted FY21 budget.
“As the city enters its 44th year of levying no property taxes, I am pleased to report we have plans for more, major infrastructure projects in 2021. And for fun, watch for the spring opening of The Creeks, the city’s new 10+ miles hiking/mountain biking trails, and the construction of two new parks just off the square.
“The city council, employees and I look forward to working with citizens, businesses and partners in government for a productive 2021. Remember….the best is yet to come!”
District 1 Commissioner Ken Rivers:
“I hope that 2021 will bring an end to the pandemic. I know the county will do everything we can to help facilitate our citizens receiving the vaccine.
“We all know that 2020 was a difficult year, but one that still saw Butts County grow. One of the biggest accomplishments of the year was the announcement of MasterBrand Cabinets locating a new manufacturing and distribution hub at our Hwy. 16 and I-75 corridor. That facility is planned to be operational by April 1 of 2021. I look for that project to bring many good paying jobs for the citizens of Butts County in the coming year.
“The Hwy. 16 and -75 corridor in general is something I expect to see grow in 2021. There are sites being made “pad ready” now and I hope to see more commercial, retail and industrial development in that area.
“These projects are strategically located close to the interstate and I hope to see the county maintain the quiet, quality and country atmosphere we all enjoy in the rest of the county. Cheers to 2021!”
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson:
“I am hopeful that in 2021 we will have the opportunity to gather together without hesitation to experience all that our great community has to offer. I am hopeful that we will find a new appreciation for building productive relationships and finding common ground as we strive to make our world a better place for future generations.
“I am hopeful that despite all the adversity we have experienced in 2020, the post–secondary dreams of each member of the Class of 2021 will become a reality. I am hopeful that our educators will feel the love and support of this wonderful community as they continue to find ways to overcome the challenges of facilitating learning during this historic time.
“As always, I hope the Red Devils win them all, and I hope we can all be there to enjoy every moment with our incredible students! Go Red Devils!
“Best Wishes & Happy New Year!”
