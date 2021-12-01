Jackson mayor-elect Carlos Duffey said one of his priorities is to restore hope and pride back into the community. Duffey and current mayor Kay Pippin spoke Saturday, Nov. 27 at a prayer vigil for families who have lost loved ones to violence in Butts County.
The vigil was organized by the Concerned Clergy of Butts County Community (CCBCC) and was held on the campus of the old Henderson High School on Mulberry Street in Jackson and attracted a small crowd.
Rev. Charlie Barlow thanked those in attendance and said the prayer vigil is just the beginning.
“Everything that’s great starts small,” he said. “This is just the kickoff and you will hear more from the Concerned Clergy of Butts County in the future. We’ve got to get more churches and more pastors into community activism like Jesus was, and that’s how we’re going to solve this problem.”
Pastor Hildridge Bush presented two Scripture readings, and Terrence Tyson led the group in singing “Do Not Pass Me By.
Pastor Dee Sidney led a moment of silence for those affected by violence, asking attendees to turn on the flashlights of their cell phones and hold them up.
“We pause and remember those who have been affected by violence,” said Sidney, “whether it be gun violence, domestic violence, or whatever it may be.”
Minister Lakeisha Goodrum then said a prayer for victims of violence and their families.
Coach Chris Head, a Butts County Recreation Department coach who was seriously injured when he was shot in the neck on Sunday, Mar. 14 while trying to break up a fight outside the Franklin Street gym, spoke about the need for the community to get involved with their children,
“As a community, as a people, we’ve got to get to them before Sheriff Long and before JPD, because they’ve got a job to do,” said Head. “We’ve got to allow the police to do their job, but we’ve got to get to our kids before the police. We’ve got to love our young men and do better by them.”
Pastor Poleon Griffin said a prayer for the community, then mayor Pippin spoke about there only being so much that governments can do and that the community needs to step up to help protect the city and its youth.
“ Neighborhoods need to get organized and protect each other,” said Pippin. “Be organized and be advocates for what you want to see in your own neighborhood in an organized fashion. Be organized and help the city and police in rooting out problems.”
Following another song by Tyson, Rev. Sidney said a prayer for law enforcement and elected officials.
Duffey then spoke about being the new mayor coming in.
“One of the things I have in my heart is to restore hope and pride back to this community,” he said. “Restore hope and pride to those families who have worked hard, but seen everything crumble around them in their neighborhoods. I can assure you we will fight together to restore pride, to restore the sense of pride we learned to do as little boys and girls. It doesn’t take an expert to save a community, you just have to care enough to do something.”
Pastor Tracy Bridges closed the vigil with a prayer.
The CCBCC plans to meet in the near future with law enforcement, churches, families, concerned citizens, youth groups, educators, coaches, and others to strategize on actions that can be taken to find the root causes of the violence, and solutions to solve those problems.
