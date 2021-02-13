MasterBrand Cabinets held its second in-person hiring event in Jackson on Feb. 9 and Matt Shaffer, General Manager for the new manufacturing facility, said they are extremely pleased with the response they have received.
"One of the major reasons why MasterBrand chose this specific location and this geographical area was because of the opportunity here with the people," said Shaffer. "We're super excited to be here and are really looking forward to bring our business into this area and taking advantage of the wealth of resources that are here in in the area. We have been super pleased with the reception from the city of Jackson, and just the overall support we've received from the community has been very encouraging."
The largest kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer in North America, with its home office in Jasper, Ind., MasterBrand announced in November that it planned to open a manufacturing and distribution operations in an existing 840,000-square-foot building located adjacent to Interstate 75 and Arthur Bolton Parkway on Midway Road in Butts County.
Shaffer said they are extremely happy with the location for their new manufacturing plant.
"We're very happy with the site," said Shaffer. It's extremely exciting. It's a brand new shiny facility and it is super exciting to be able to walk into that and start with that green-field operation (building a new factory and offices from scratch)."
Shaffer had his management team with him at the hiring event. It includes Materials Manager Astrid Strange from Douglasville, Continuous Improvement and Engineering Manager Adrianna Mabry from Louisiana, Human Resources Manager Irma Vento from Texas, Environmental Health and Safety Manager Johnny Keel from Louisville, Ky., and Manufacturing Manager Xavier Embry from Talledega, Ala. Shaffer is also coming from Talledega.
The initial number of employees MasterBrand is looking for is 160 first shift production associate positions. The announcement in November stated the company would create nearly 400 jobs locally, but Shaffer said that number could change.
"It is a dynamic business environment given our customer base," he said. "So it is really difficult to give an answer on total anticipated headcount and timing. But we have full faith that the community will be able to support whatever that end model becomes.
"We just look forward to the growth in general," added Shaffer. "We're moving into a very large facility that can house much more than what we currently have, so it is exciting to be able to have that growth model in front of us.
"This is considered distributive manufacturing. We do the manufacturing ourselves, then we work in conjunction with our customers to do the distribution to their facilities. So we will be shipping products from that site.
"The first true production will be in early April," he estimated. "We plan on doing mass production trials weeks before that. We're currently working with Prologis and the local general contractors to get the facility ready for that."
Anyone interested in applying for a position at MasterBrand can visit MasterBrandJackson.com for more information.
