JASPER, IND. – MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. will be holding a national hiring day at all their manufacturing facilities in the United States, including their newest facility in Jackson. The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, June 2 from 3-7 p.m. (local
plant time) at participating MasterBrand locations. At the hiring event, MasterBrand will seek to hire team members to fill part-time and full-time Production Associate Positions.
“As we continue to respond to our consumer and customer demand, we are looking for dependable individuals who would like to have career growth opportunities,” said Lynn Wagner, Sr. Director-Human Resources. Team members will receive competitive pay, great benefits, career growth opportunities and in-depth job training.
“Production team members will contribute to fulfilling the dreams of a home by building cabinetry for family’s holiday gatherings, birthday parties, dinners, and celebrations. We believe in living and leading through our MasterBrand Way culture focused on our Four Basics of a Safe and Clean Workplace, Quality at or Above Expectations, Complete On-time Delivery, and Fashionable Products at a Fair Price," said Wagner.
Interested candidates should apply online prior to visiting the interview day or upon arrival, you will either scan a QR code or navigate to the electronic application on your mobile device.
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. offers a wide spectrum of cabinetry products designed to satisfy every budget and lifestyle. With a large North America footprint and diverse team of nearly 13,000 employees, they help people fulfill their dreams of a comfortable, inviting home through innovations in fashion and functionality that bring family and friends together. They invite everyone to visit www.masterbrand.com to learn more about how they build employee opportunity, purpose, and reward into everything they do.
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc evaluates qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, protected veteran status, disability/handicap status or any other legally protected characteristic.
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodations to individuals with disabilities. If, because of a medical condition or disability, you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application or interview process, please send an e-mail to staffing@masterbrand.com and let them know the nature of your request along with your contact information.
