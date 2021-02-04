JACKSON – MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc., the largest kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer in North America, has joined the Jackson community with a new manufacturing facility. They are holding an in-person hiring event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The greatest need is for 160 first shift production associate positions to start work on March 8. Interested candidates should visit MasterBrandJackson.com to submit an application prior to attending the event for an interview. The production associate position offers a starting pay rate of $16 per hour and a strong benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, and life insurance, paid holidays, paid time off, wellness programs, 401k and more. There are two shift options available: Monday-Thursday with 10-hour shifts and Friday-Sunday with 12-hour shifts.
MasterBrand representatives will be conducting interviews at the Central Georgia EMC Annex Building, located at 1083 South Mulberry Street, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Qualified candidates will be scheduled to start work on Monday, March 8. All attendees are required to wear face masks to the event.
Interested candidates should visit MasterBrandJackson.com to apply prior to attending the event for their interview.
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. offers a wide spectrum of cabinetry products designed to satisfy every budget and lifestyle. With a large North America footprint and diverse team of nearly 13,000 employees, we help people fulfill their dreams of a comfortable, inviting home through innovations in fashion and functionality that bring family and friends together. We invite you to visit www.masterbrand.com to learn more about how we build employee opportunity, purpose, and reward into everything we do.
