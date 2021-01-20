MasterBrand Cabinets, which is opening a southeastern U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub in Butts County, will hold a hiring event on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Central Georgia EMC Annex, 1083 South Mulberry Street in Jackson.
MasterBrand Cabinets is the premier kitchen and bath cabinet producer in the U.S., holding the largest share of the cabinets market. The company plans to open their manufacturing and distribution operations at an existing 840,000-square-foot facility located adjacent to Interstate 75 and Arthur Bolton Parkway on Midway Road.
Masterbrand will be conducting instant interviews for 160 production associates to start working March 8. Starting pay is $16 an hour for first shift.
Masterbrand offers a strong benefits package, including health benefits (with dental and vision), life insurance and FSA (Flexible Spending Accounts), wellness programs 401K, paid time off and more.
For more information on the job description, benefits, and qualifications, visit www.masterbrandjackson.com.
