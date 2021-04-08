MACON – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment necessary at the Macon Farmers Market Mass Vaccination Site in Macon,. beginning Thursday, April 8.
The site address is 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Georgia residents are eligible to be vaccinated at any GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Site.
“Appointments are still encouraged,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Preregistering and making an appointment will make the process quicker and more seamless once you arrive at the site.”
The sites in Clarkesville, Sandersville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross are also administering the vaccine with no appointment necessary. Appointments are still required at the sites in Hapeville and Emerson. Georgians can preregister for an appointment at any site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling the site-specific phone number listed below. Those who require special assistance can use the TTY number. Only one appointment can be made per person.
Mass Vaccination Sites:
• Macon Farmers Market
2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon
Phone: 844-274-9841 TTY: 844-275-8208
• Delta Air Lines Museum
1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville
Phone: 844-275-5425 TTY: 844-275-8944
• LakePoint Sports Complex
261 Stars Way, Emerson
Phone: 844-275-8966 TTY: 844-277-1404
• Habersham County Fairgrounds
4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523
Phone: 844-275-5388 TTY: 844-275-8938
• Sandersville Word of Life Church
1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville
Phone: 844-276-0928 TTY: 844-277-1679
• Columbus Civic Center
1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus
Phone: 844-276-1131 TTY: 844-277-2803
• Gulfstream Aerospace
2 Innovation Drive, Savannah (Via I-95 exit 104)
Phone: 844-276-2906 TTY: 844-277-2830
• Waycross Mall
2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross
Phone: 844-276-3952 TTY: 844-277-3549
