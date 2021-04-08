1266812038
MACON – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) is providing COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointment necessary at the Macon Farmers Market Mass Vaccination Site in Macon,. beginning Thursday, April 8.

The site address is 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Georgia residents are eligible to be vaccinated at any GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Site.

“Appointments are still encouraged,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “Preregistering and making an appointment will make the process quicker and more seamless once you arrive at the site.”

The sites in Clarkesville, Sandersville, Columbus, Savannah and Waycross are also administering the vaccine with no appointment necessary. Appointments are still required at the sites in Hapeville and Emerson. Georgians can preregister for an appointment at any site by visiting myvaccinegeorgia.com or by calling the site-specific phone number listed below. Those who require special assistance can use the TTY number. Only one appointment can be made per person.

Mass Vaccination Sites:

• Macon Farmers Market

2055 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon

Phone: 844-274-9841 TTY: 844-275-8208

• Delta Air Lines Museum

1220 Woolman Place SW, Hapeville

Phone: 844-275-5425 TTY: 844-275-8944

• LakePoint Sports Complex

261 Stars Way, Emerson

Phone: 844-275-8966 TTY: 844-277-1404

• Habersham County Fairgrounds

4235 Toccoa Hwy, Clarkesville, GA 30523

Phone: 844-275-5388 TTY: 844-275-8938

• Sandersville Word of Life Church

1214 S. Harris Street, Sandersville

Phone: 844-276-0928 TTY: 844-277-1679

• Columbus Civic Center

1 Lumpkin Blvd, Columbus

Phone: 844-276-1131 TTY: 844-277-2803

• Gulfstream Aerospace

2 Innovation Drive, Savannah (Via I-95 exit 104)

Phone: 844-276-2906 TTY: 844-277-2830

• Waycross Mall

2215 Memorial Drive, Waycross

Phone: 844-276-3952 TTY: 844-277-3549

