Mary Frances Daniel: My breast cancer story

Mary Frances Daniel and her husband, Millard Daniel, are well-known in the Butts County community, but one thing not well-known to anyone outside their family until now is that Mary Frances was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. She has decided to tell her story now.
The Daniels moved to Jackson in 1970 when Millard became the new Extension Service county agent and 4-H director. Millard has since retired from the Extension Service, but has stayed active in the community, serving as a Board of Education member from 1992-1996, and since 2011. He is also the BOE chairman.
Mary Frances is a “retired” educator with 33 years of experience teaching kindergarten through college. She has six college degrees and is nationally board certified to teach in every state in the nation. She now teaches students nationwide by private Zoom on the SAT, ACT, and scholarships, with the goal of her students winning full-ride scholarships and never having to take out student loans. In her “spare” time, she also teaches violin and piano.
The Daniels live on a small farm in Jackson. They have been married for 56 years and have four children and four grandchildren, and are active members of Jackson United Methodist Church.
At the invitation of the JPA, Mary Frances decided to tell her story now, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in the hopes of encouraging others to get tested before it is too late. Here is her story, in her own words:
My breast cancer story has been my big family secret for the past four years. I told no one except my husband, my children, and my sister. So, why am I telling it now? Read on, and you will see why I am now revealing my secret.
“You have breast cancer,” my doctor said. I will never forget that phone call on Oct. 31, 2017. I was in the parking lot of my church when I received the call.
My mother had breast cancer and died at age 86, a month after being diagnosed. My mother never had a mammogram, and she did not believe in going to doctors. Her breast cancer had spread all over her body.
My father died at age 75 of a rare form of leukemia.
I had a right breast lumpectomy in early November 2017; my surgeon removed the small cancerous lump and found no cancer in my lymph nodes. My sister had the same surgery a year earlier.
In January 2018, I began 16 consecutive days of radiation with no ill effects. My sister had the same treatment a year earlier. She is doing great and has been cancer free for five years.
I rang the bell (end of treatment) on my daughter Anna’s birthday, Feb. 13, 2018.
I am now taking Letrozole, an estrogen blocker, for five years until 2023. The estrogen blocker is to prevent the breast cancer from returning and metastasizing to other parts of my body. The Letrozole makes me very hot sometimes and can cause bone density loss. I have a bone density scan every year and two mammograms a year.
Early detection is the key. My breast cancer was caught very early by my annual mammogram. I do not have the BRCA gene.
My advice to all women is to be your own advocate. Get tested for the BRCA gene in your 20s or earlier. It is a simple spit test or blood test. Both men and women should be tested for the BRCA gene.
Do not wait until you are 40 to get a mammogram. If there is a history of breast cancer in your family, get a mammogram when you are 20 or 30. Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer.
Also, be sure to find a breast cancer doctor whom you can understand clearly, who really cares about you, and who has time for you.
My first breast cancer doctor told me, “You do not have the BRCA gene, so your two daughters cannot have the BRCA gene, or breast cancer.” He was so wrong. Both of my daughters have the BRCA gene and got it from their daddy, whose sister died of breast cancer at age 38.
I am very grateful to Sally Whitaker who referred me to her amazing cancer doctor, Dr. Jonathan Bender, in Fayetteville. It took me four years to find a cancer doctor whom I can have a conversation with and who has time for me. Thank you Sally and Dr. Bender.
Do you see why I am telling my breast cancer story now? Breast cancer can not only affect you, but your sons and daughters. It is so important for your sons and daughters to be tested for the BRCA gene. I hope someone benefits from my breast cancer story by getting a 3-D mammogram and getting tested for the BRCA gene. Do not wait. It may be too late.
Editor’s Note:
BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are tumor suppressor genes that help keep breast, ovarian, and other types of cancer cells from growing and dividing too rapidly or in an uncontrolled way. Sometimes a change or mutation occurs in the BRCA genes that prevents them from working normally. This raises a person’s risk for breast, ovarian and other cancers.
All men and women have BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, but only some have mutations in those genes. If either your mother or your father had a BRCA1 or BRCA 2 gene mutation, you have a 50% chance of having the same gene mutation.
About 50 out of 100 women with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation will get breast cancer by the time they turn 70 years old, compared to only 7 out of 100 women in the general population in the U.S.
The BRCA gene test is offered to those who are likely to have an inherited mutation based on personal or family history of breast cancer or ovarian cancer. The test can be ordered by your physician or a genetic counselor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.