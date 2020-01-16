Dr. Mary Elizabeth Daniel, daughter of Millard and Mary Frances Daniel, received her Doctor of Nurse Practitioner’s degree from Duke University on Dec. 14.
Her DNP (Doctor of Nurse Practioner) Scholarly Project included the creation and implementation of a pain rating scale for Defense Workers and Veterans residing in a Short-term physical rehabilitation VA Community Living Center.
Dr. Daniel is a 1995 graduate of Jackson High School, a graduate of Gordon College, the University of Georgia, and Western Carolina University. In 2012, Daniel received her master’s Degree in family Nursing from Duke University as well.
Dr. Daniel will continue working in primary care with the Veterans Administration.
