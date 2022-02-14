Butts County Schools bus driver Marvin White received the Extra-Mile Award for February at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 8. He was nominated for the award by BCSS Director of Transportation Lamar Smith and Jackson Elementary School teacher Rebecca Dawn Kitchens.
Board of Education District 3 member Kelly Raney read the nomination with emotion, as she said Kitchens is one of her best friends:
“Mr White has a long career as a school bus driver. Most of his career has been with the Butts County School System where he grew up. Mr. White is a very dependable, loyal, and safety conscious driver. He rarely takes at day off and is always on time. Recently I received a radio transmission from Mr. White that he had witnessed an accident as he was headed to Flovilla to begin picking up his students. He requested permission to stop and assist the drivers involved. After verifying that the drivers were safe, and giving a statement to law enforcement, Mr. White continued his route. Later in the morning, I received an email from Ms. Kitchens concerning the accident and her request to nominate Mr. White for an Extra Mile Award.
“She stated: ‘I would like to take a moment to brag on your driver of bus 12-40. I was involved in an accident this morning on Highway 42 South. Mr. White got off his bus to check on myself and the other driver to insure that we were not injured. He also directed traffic until law enforcement arrived. He was very caring and calming through it all. He was just being a good citizen which is what I am teaching my second graders now.’
“Mr. White is a wonderful example to the many drivers that transport our children to and from school each day. Because of this compassion, loyalty, dependability and dedication to the Butts County School System, I feel that Mr. Marvin White should receive the Extra Mile Award.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.