Marquirius Deonte McClendon, accused of assaulting and attempting to rape at gunpoint his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Morgan, the daughter of Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, in 2019, was found not guilty on all charges by a Butts County jury on Wednesday, Mar. 2.
McClendon was arrested following an alleged home invasion around 11 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2019 at Chief Morgan’s home. The target was Morgan's daughter, Lauren Morgan, who had worked an overnight shift at a local business and was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when the intruder entered the home. Chief Morgan was not home at the time of the incident.
It is believed the intruder gained entry to the home after going into the garage and getting a key from Morgan’s purse, which was on the backseat of her vehicle, and unlocking the door to the house. Morgan was awakened by someone standing over her and was able to repel the intruder, who fled the scene.
McClendon, a former boyfriend of Morgan, was identified as the alleged intruder and arrested and charged with aggravated assault, felony burglary, and aggravated stalking related to a restraining order Morgan had taken out on him three weeks earlier. Chief Morgan called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to handle the investigation since he was related to the victim.
The case was tried by Mark Daniel, an assistant district attorney with the Butts County division of the Towaliga Judicial Circuit, with Michael Jacobs, a partner with the W. Scott Smith law firm in Atlanta representing McClendon. The case was delayed due to COVID-19.
Little evidence was presented and both McClendon and Morgan testified, but neither of her parents, nor any of the Jackson Police officers involved in the case testified. The jury needed only about 30 minutes to deliberate before acquitting McClendon of all charges in the two-day trial.
