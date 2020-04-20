Soon, Jackson Lake boaters will have a new safety feature long-needed on the lake. Compliments of the Jackson Lake Association (JLA), markers are being installed along the shoreline so that boaters who need help can identify their location to local authorities.
Currently, boaters who call 911 have a problem telling the operator where they are located. There will be 10 locators on the shoreline to help the boaters. The eight foot tall markers will have a bright red cape, a number or letter and be lighted by solar power.
Georgia Power, which operates the lake, has already given permission to install the markers on their easement with the approval of adjoining land owners. Future placement of markers is still being considered by JLA committee members Bud Cowan, Ken White and Skip Davis. These type markers have been used at other lakes with success.
