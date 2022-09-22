MStansellClerk.jpeg

Marjorie Stansell (second from right) has been promoted to deputy city clerk for the city of Jackson. Stansell’s new position was approved by the Jackson City Council at its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting. Pictured (l-r) are Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, Stansell’s husband Timothy Stansell, her mother Patricia Warsham, Stansell and her niece Barbie Jones.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — If you come into the Jackson City Hall, or call the office, chances are you have met or spoken to Marjorie Stansell, 32. She has worked for the city of Jackson since October of 2017 and was promoted this week to the position of city clerk.

A 2009 graduate of Jackson High School, Stansell holds an associate’s degree from Gordon State College.

