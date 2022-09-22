JACKSON — If you come into the Jackson City Hall, or call the office, chances are you have met or spoken to Marjorie Stansell, 32. She has worked for the city of Jackson since October of 2017 and was promoted this week to the position of city clerk.
A 2009 graduate of Jackson High School, Stansell holds an associate’s degree from Gordon State College.
“When I came to work for the city, I was looking for a place to put my roots down and have a career and retire,” she said. “I wanted somewhere close to home because my kids go to school here.”
She was hired as the city’s customer service representative, which fit the bill perfectly for her personality.
“I love working with people,” she said. “I’ve always been kind of a people-pleaser and people person. I love to talk to people so I love that part of my job.”
She has been serving as deputy city clerk since the beginning of the year when City Clerk Brittany Peters left the position.
“I process business and alcohol licenses, and I take care of the needs of the mayor and the City Council and help the city manager,” Stansell said. “I also take minutes at the City Council meetings and make sure the history of the city is recorded.”
The Jackson City Council approved Stansell’s new position during its Tuesday, Sept. 20 meeting.
“I appreciate the initiative Marjorie takes to do her job and I think she will do a fine job in this position,” said Jackson City Manager Sylvia Reddic.
Mayor Carlos Duffey agreed. “When I have an upcoming meeting on say a Wednesday, she reminds me on Monday and again on Tuesday,” he laughed.
Stansell and her husband Timothy have two children; Layla, 10, and Carson, 4.
