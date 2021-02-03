After being missing since Jan. 30, Mario Scott is safe and back home in Jackson Wednesday night, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. But Long wants the mental health facility in Riverdale that transported Scott to a homeless shelter in downtown Atlanta rather than bringing him to his family's home in Jackson investigated.
Scott, who is mentally disabled, but friends with many people in Jackson, including Long, saw a Butts County doctor on Jan. 18 who sent him to Riverwoods Behavioral Health in Riverdale for help.
On Jan. 28, Scott was transported by a Riverwoods courtesy van to St. Peters Homeless Shelter in downtown Atlanta. The bus arrived around 3:30 p.m., before the shelter opened, and Scott exited the van. Butts County investigators spoke with Doug Miller, a representative at the shelter, who stated that Scott never signed in.
Scott was placed on GCIC as a missing person on Jan. 31 by the Jackson Police Department. It was believed that Scott got off the bus and may have wanted to walk back to Jackson. The Sheriff's Office took up the search for Scott, asking the community for any information or sightings.
About 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, Long stated on the BCSO Facebook page that he had spoken with a Jackson resident who happened to be in Atlanta and spotted and picked Scott up and was bringing him home to his family. He added that he was stunned by the actions of the mental health facility.
"I am completely shocked that a treatment center for the mentally disabled would force a patient into a bus, drive them to Atlanta and drop them off on the streets when they have family that is willing to pick them up," said Long. "The first night Mario was treated at Grady for hypothermia and released back onto the streets.
"I will do everything in my power to ensure another patient is not treated this way at Riverwoods. It is my opinion the action taken by the staff at Riverwood is criminal in nature and should be investigated by the Clayton County District Attorney's Office."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.