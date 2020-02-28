After 32 years as General Manager of the Butts County Water Authority, Marcie R. Seleb will retire on March 14.
Seleb was the Water Authority Board’s first employee and was charged with the task of establishing what has evolved today as Butts County, City of Flovilla, City of Jackson, and City of Jenkinsburg Water & Sewer Authority. She has been responsible for negotiating among the cities of the county, leading the employees, installing pipes, towers, and treatment plants, managing waste, and monitoring the purity of the water.
Seleb noted that this “protracted name is important, because it shows that the authority is a cooperative group of government agencies. I think I am proudest of the fact that we have been able to bring together established systems (Jackson and Jenkinsburg) and create an authority that gives everyone a voice and a path for cooperation.
“Any number of others could have done my job, but I was lucky enough to be selected, and I can say I spent my career helping people. That is important to me,” Seleb said.
“Fresh, clean water is critical to the health of our community - to each individual in our community. Water is also important for our safety and for our economic growth,” Seleb continued. “People don’t have to think about where their water is coming from or if it is safe to drink. We just turn the tap or flush. But our 22 staff members help make it all happen.”
Chairman of the Board of the Water Authority, J.B. (Jimmy) White, praised Seleb’s leadership.
“Marcie has run the authority in the best tradition of fiscal conservatism. She has been a leader and continued to grow and learn. And she has kept the authority out of debt.”
Seleb noted, “We still operate on some of the original SPLOST funds and mostly from our revenues.
“Our water is cleaner than it ever has been thanks to technology," Seleb added. "Clean water to all our residents who want it is our mission. Our people monitor constantly so that when customers turn on the tap, they get clean, clear water.”
“I have loved working in Jackson. It is a place of friendly, down-to-earth people where I have felt at home... and I have been lucky to have worked under wonderful boards.”
The authority was formed 1986 in response to a water crisis brought on by drought and increased water needs for growth and industry. The original mission was to expand local water supply and extend water lines throughout unincorporated Butts County.
Seleb was hired in 1988 to work with the county and the various municipalities to set up and establish protocols for the authority.
Over the past thirty-four years, the authority has built the four million gallon per day Emerson Burford water treatment plant on the Ocmulgee River, put in over 250 miles of water mains (most with its own employees), and installed 3.7 million gallons of finished water storage facilities. The Authority serves as a great working example of partnership with the Authority, Jackson, and Jenkinsburg sharing in the costs of water supply. Distribution systems are completely interconnected with shared water production costs based upon metered customer usage. Average use on the combined system is 2 million gallons per day.
Over 97% of the population in Butts County now has access to public water, with lines installed on every road where there is a density of at least ten customers per mile. As of March 2020, there were 5,736 water customers and 192 sewer customers on the authority’s system. Including Jackson and Jenkinsburg, water is supplied to over 8,500 customers in Butts County.
Since 2000, the Authority has also operated a wastewater treatment system serving the Interstate 75 corridor. Wastewater is treated at the Bucksnort Ranch Land Application System off Colwell Road. The facility has a capacity of 800,000 gallons per day with current average flow of 250,000 gallons per day.
Seleb said the authority is the success it is today because of its leaders and dedicated employees. Current board members include White, Vice-chairman Harvey Norris, Secretary-Treasurer Eddie J. Roberts, Jr., Eddie Ford and Burt Jones.
Johnny Martin is superintendent of distribution and collection, Herbert Head is superintendent of water production, the late Vickye Smith was administrative services manager, and Louico A. Thomas is manager of the land application wastewater treatment system.
Seleb is looking forward to her retirement years as a time to continue to learn and to serve in other ways.
“I want to travel — I have three trips planned," she said. "One is a family trip to Scotland. I want to go back to school and study something different."
Danielle Hopson, the Authority’s Deputy General Manager, is Seleb's choice to take over when she retires.
