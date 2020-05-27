Butts County Sheriff's deputies and Jackson Police officers are searching for a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred in Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Three other suspects are in custody.
According to reports, the occupants of a red Jeep Cherokee got into an argument with the occupants of a Dodge Dakota pickup at the intersection of Oak and Second streets about 3 p.m. Shots were fired between the two vehicles and the Jeep driver was shot in the arm and fled the scene, driving to an apartment on Brownlee Road, where 911 was called.
A lookout was posted for the truck, and deputies spotted it a short time later. A short chase ensued and ended at the intersection of Mulberry and First streets. Two suspects in the bed of the pickup fled on foot, but the Dodge driver was arrested and the pistol believed used in the shooting was recovered.
The Jeep driver was transported to a Macon hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and will be placed under arrest once his treatment is completed, according to Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin.
Sheriff Gary Long stated in a Facebook post that the two remaining suspects that fled on foot "have been identified and will be arrested very shortly."
Pippin said in a news release that one of the suspects turned himself in at the Jackson Police Department Wednesday night and that the final suspect is being sought by the Jackson Police Department, Butts County Sheriff's Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.
"Anyone knowing of his location is urged to contact Jackson Police Chief James Morgan at 404-217-9242 immediately," Pippin said. "Thus far the identified suspects are all 26 to 31 year old males, who live in the cities of Jackson and Flovilla, and all are well known in our community.
What led to the argument and shooting has not been disclosed, and the investigation is continuing.
Pippin said the shooting was unsettling, but praised the quick response by the police department and Sheriff's Office in apprehending the majority of the suspects.
"On behalf of the city council and the citizens of Jackson, I wish to thank Chief James Morgan and the Jackson Police Department, and Sheriff Gary Long and his deputies for their rapid response and skillful handling of this event," Pippin said.
"While this event is terribly unsettling, it should be no more, nor no less, unsettling than had it happened in any of our city’s neighborhoods. I wish to assure everyone that the city of Jackson will not tolerate crimes of any nature in any location in our city.
"By working together, our city police and county sheriff’s staff working in partnership with a strong, united community can and will remove all crime from our city," Pippin continued. "It’s your city. Help us preserve those things we all love about Jackson."
Long stated in his Facebook post that the Sheriff's Office is joining with the Jackson Police to stop the increasing gun violence the city has been experiencing.
"My deputies will not leave the city of Jackson until we have identified and arrested those responsible for tearing down the quality of life for the good people of Jackson," Long wrote. "These types of crimes have been isolated throughout different neighborhoods in the city, but as of today, they took their violence to the square in Jackson. By the grace of God, no innocent bystanders were injured... The city of Jackson investigators and the Sheriff’s Office investigators are working together to see justice for these reckless criminals is served."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.