The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says it is planning to lower the water level in High Falls Lake beginning next month.
"We are planning on lowering High Falls Lake this fall/winter beginning Nov. 1, 2019," Sierra Herndon, resource manager of High Falls State Park, said. "Unless unforeseen circumstances arise, the lake will be lowered until Feb. 1, 2020. We are lowering the lake for residents’ dock repairs and constructions. If you plan to do any new or existing dock construction, please contact High Falls State Park Office at 478-993-3053."
For more information about High Falls State Park, visit gastateparks.org/HighFalls.