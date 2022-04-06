Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Georgia and west central Georgia, including the following counties, in central Georgia, Butts. In west central Georgia, Meriwether, Pike and Troup. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Areas of moderate to heavy rainfall are expected to continue across the watch area through late Wednesday evening, with isolated instances of flooding expected. Additional rainfall of one to three inches is forecast across the watch area where anywhere from a half to three inches of rain has already fallen from the previous storms on Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&