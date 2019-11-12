A fatal crash shut down Interstate 75 North in Butts County on Monday. 

The crash occurred around 1 p.m., just north of Exit 201/Ga. Highway 36. 

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a Roswell man identified as 31-year-old Laquon Hill was killed when the vehicle he was driving traveled into the right shoulder of the interstate and struck a parked vehicle. 

The State Patrol said Hill was not wearing a seat belt. 

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash scene was cleared around 5 p.m.