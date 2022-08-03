A man accused of shooting two Rochester police officers, killing one, was indicted on 8 counts Wednesday including aggravated murder, second-degree murder, attempted aggravated murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to a grand jury indictment obtained by CNN.

Kelvin J. Vickers Jr is accused of shooting and killing Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, and of shooting Officer Sino Seng in what officials described as a "cowardly ambush" late last month. The most serious charge, aggravated murder, which he is facing for shooting and killing a police officer, carries a penalty of life in prison without parole, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

CNN's Zenebou Sylla contributed to this story.

