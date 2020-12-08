The Jackson Police Department has released the identity of a man found dead in his car in the United Bank parking lot Monday morning, Dec. 7. He is Edwin Pennamon, 51, of Jackson.
Police Chief James Morgan said Pennamon is believed to have died of natural causes, but his body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy.
"Our investigators saw nothing suspicious to indicate he died of anything other than natural causes," Morgan said. "But the coroner has sent the body to the crime lab for autopsy."
The police had originally thought that Pennamon had been living in his vehicle, but it has now been determined that he was living with his sister in Jackson, and has family in Jackson and Monticello.
A post on Facebook from Abundant Life Church stated that Pennamon was known as "Brother Ed" and that his "incredible faithfulness to the Kingdom of God and to this church was felt by all. He served with distinction and worshipped our great God with abandon."
The Jackson Police Department is continuing to investigate his death while waiting to hear the autopsy results from the GBI Crime Lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.