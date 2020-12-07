A man found dead in his car in the United Bank parking lot in Jackson Monday morning is believed to have died of natural causes, but his body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy.
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said the black male had apparently been living in his vehicle and may have been in the bank parking lot for a couple of days.
"Our investigators saw nothing suspicious to indicate he died of anything other than natural causes," Morgan said. "But the coroner has sent the body to the crime lab for autopsy."
The man's identity has not been released pending notification of his family. The Progress-Argus will release more information when it becomes available.
