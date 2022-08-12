Man convicted of child sexual abuse dies after prosecutor says he 'chugged' liquid in court as verdict was being read

Edward Leclair died Thursday, August 12, shortly after being convicted of child sexual abuse.

 Frisco Police Department

A Texas man died Thursday shortly after being convicted of child sexual abuse. The prosecutor said Edward Leclair was seen drinking a bottle of liquid before having a medical emergency.

"As these verdicts were being read, he chugged a bottle of water he had at counsel table," Denton County Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck told CNN Friday. Leclair was facing five counts of child sexual abuse relating to the same victim, Beck said, and had been free on bond until the verdict.

