Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police have arrested a suspect in connection with a weekend shooting at a nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured, the department announced on Facebook Monday night.
Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the statement.
Rush is in custody at the Linn County Jail, according to the statement. It is unclear whether he has an attorney. He is being held without bond, according to online inmate records.
The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, police said. The venue was hosting a 90s-themed party, according to a post on social media.
Officers on routine patrol downtown were able to respond immediately, police said.
People began to rush out of the club as officers were standing outside, said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman. At the same time, 911 dispatchers were receiving calls about a shooting from inside the club.
An unknown number of shooters fired between one and two dozen shots, police said. As many as 150 people were inside when the shooting began, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.
The man and woman who were killed were found inside the club, Jerman said.
On Monday, police identified them as Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35.
The police chief previously said the suspected shooter, or shooters, may have escaped the scene with the rush of patrons and he could not yet specify how many shooters may have been involved.
The 10 survivors' injuries ranged from life-threatening to minor, Jerman said.
The shooting appears to be a targeted attack, the police chief said.
"I am livid and angry at the continued disregard and lack of respect for human life," Jerman said at the news conference. "I want to reassure residents of this city; Cedar Rapids is a safe city."
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
