A 26-year-old Forsyth man and his 10-month-old son were found dead in their car in the Waffle House parking lot on Ga. Hwy. 36 near I-75 on Nov. 14. It is believed they died of carbon monoxide poisoning while sleeping in the car.
According to an incident report from the Butts County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the restaurant about 6:30 a.m. in reference to multiple people unresponsive in a vehicle in the parking lot. When they arrived, Waffle House employees flagged them down and indicated the victims were in a white car to the right of the front door of the restaurant.
A female adult was found breathing but unresponsive in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, and the deputy radioed for additional EMS.
The deputy was advised of an infant in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle. The infant was found not breathing and removed from the vehicle in his car seat.
The male driver was also found not breathing and was removed from the vehicle.
EMS and the coroner arrived and after examination the male and the infant were pronounced dead at the scene.
The female victim was transported to Spalding Regional Hospital. Her condition is not known as this time.
The man was identified as Christopher Gage McKinzie, and the infant was identified as his 10-month-old son, Sawyer Gage McKinzie, born in January.
According to family, Christopher McKinzie graduated from Mary Persons High School in 2013 and had worked for Waffle House for the past 10 years. He is survived by his parents, Teresa and John Bueter of Forsyth, and Dan and Ashley Boyett of Locust Grove, sisters, and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 225 Rocky Creek Road in Forsyth, with a funeral service immediately following. More obituary information is available from Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home in Jackson.
