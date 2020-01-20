"Mamma Mia!" is coming to Jackson! Jackson High School’s theater department will stage the musical “Mamma Mia” at the Rufus Adams Auditorium on Jan. 30 and 31, and Feb. 1.
Mamma Mia! is a musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper "Mamma Mia". A film adaptation was released in July 2008.
On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding — one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought!
Theater teacher Jason Lehman, who is directing the show, said the musical should appeal to older generations.
"I know a lot of people in my generation and my mom's generation love all the ABBA classics," said Lehman. "Back in the 2000's, they took all the songs and made it into a show that has been really popular."
Lehman said he chose to do "Mamma Mia!" because of the talents of his students.
"I've got a lot of good, strong female singers and we've been working on building up to doing bigger and bigger things, and we have some students with a background in dance who have been helping us do some fun choreography things that we've never been able to do in our program before," he said. "So we're looking to do a bigger show to demonstrate what we can do here at Jackson."
Putting on a musical is a daunting task, but Lehman said students like Haley Johnson are stepping in to assist and helping to make the show a success.
"Haley Johnson is Sophie; she's one of the leads in the show," Lehman said. "She is a junior here and has a dance background. She really just got involved in musicals last year and she has really taken off with this. She is super helpful and the kids really respond to her. I'm lucky to have her another year."
"Mamma Mia!" will be Jan. 30, 31, and Feb. 1, at Rufus Adams Auditorium at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. The show is about two and a half hours and includes a 15-minute intermission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.