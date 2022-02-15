Malorie Lunsford, an 8th grade student at Henderson Middle School, was honored at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 8 for being the winner of the 2021-2022 Spelling Bee Contest. Leonora Clarkson, director of teaching and learning for the school system, presented Lunsford with her certificate and said the winning word was “whirlybird.” Lunsford will advance to the regional spelling bee on Feb. 26 in Putnam County.
Malorie Lunsford wins 2021-2022 Butts County School System Spelling Bee
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
