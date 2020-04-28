Responses to a story posted on the Jackson Progress-Argus Facebook page last week about restaurants in Georgia being allowed to reopen dine-in areas beginning April 27 was overwhelmingly negative — 51-6 against — and the majority of restaurants in Butts County appear to be of the same mind.
The story dealt with the 39 restrictions restaurants are required to follow in order to reopen their dine-in areas and asked if readers were planning on eating out.
The restrictions include restaurant employees wearing masks, six feet of separation between tables, no more than six people to a table, no one allowed to sit in waiting or bar areas, and no salad bars or buffets.
Between actual responses on Facebook and those agreeing by marking a “thumbs up” symbol, the final tally was 51-6 against, with the majority saying they will not eating inside a restaurant, and 6 who said they have no problem dining in.
Some of the responses included:
♦ “I won’t be getting take-out from any restaurant serving dine-in either.”
♦ “Not restaurants yet for me, but I support salons and small clothing, shoe stores, etc. It’s easy to open those stores safely, but restaurants are going to have a tough time with the strict guidelines. I’ll continue to help small restaurants with take out.”
♦ “Please by all means stay home. Less waiting time for me.”
Of the restaurants the Progress-Argus checked on April 27, only four stated they are opening their dining rooms again:
♦ The Brickery, 232 West 2nd Street, Jackson, 678-774-8555 — dine-in starting Friday, still have take out.
♦ Gabino’s Mexican Grill, 789 Hwy. 36 East, Suite B, Jackson, 470-251-5243, dine-in and take out
♦ Waffle House, 477 W 3rd St, Jackson, 770-775-1272, dine-in and take out.
♦ Waffle House, 3201 Hwy. 36 West, Jackson, 770-775-6320, dine-in and take out.
Restaurants that are continuing to keep their dining rooms closed and only do take out, curbside, and/or delivery include:
♦ Big Chic of Jackson, 415 South Mulberry Street, Jackson, 770-775-2747, take out.
♦ Blind Pig BBQ, 873 Barnetts Bridge Rd, Jackson, 770-504-0250, curbside.
♦ Bradley’s Olde Tavern, 2 Oak Street, 678-744-8111, take out, and delivery up to 5 miles.
♦ Buckner’s Family Restaurant, 1168 Bucksnort Road, Jackson, 770-775-6150, take out and curbside.
♦ Chick-In-Run, 789 Hwy. 36 East, Suite A, Jackson, 770-775-1031, take out and curbside.
♦ Fresh Air Barbecue, 1164 Hwy. 42, Jackson, 770-775-3182, take out. Customers are welcome to sit outside and eat.
♦ Hunter’s Cafe, 310 Macon Ave, Jackson, 770-504-9111, take out, curbside, and delivery.
♦ Jimmy’s Steak and Seafood, 237 S Mulberry St., Jackson, 770-504-0470, take out and curbside.
♦ Lucky’s Italian Restaurant, 407 South Mulberry Street, Jackson, 770-775-7511, No contact delivery.
♦ Mesquite Mexican Grill and Bar, 34 3rd Street, Jackson, 678-752-0013, take out and curbside.
♦ Midtown Meme’s, 235 W. 3rd Street, Jackson, 770-504-3299, take out. Can sit on patio, but no group larger than six.
♦ Wing Depot, 311 West 3rd Street, Jackson, 770-775-1133, take out.
♦ Zaxby’s, 501 W 3rd St, Jackson, 678-505-0004, drive-through only.
The Progress-Argus will update this list as more information becomes available.
