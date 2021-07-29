On July 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that people vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks indoors in schools as there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases, particularly those associated with the Delta variant, in recent weeks. Most students will be returning to school in the next several weeks.
“CDC recommends that everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a news conference on July 27. “Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with proper prevention strategies in place.”
A check of 39 north Georgia school districts found that 29 of them, including Butts County, which starts back to school on Aug. 3, are recommending students and teachers wear masks while indoors, while six metro Atlanta districts and Clarke County (Athens) are requiring masks.
But Butts County Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said that the recommendations could change.
“Currently, the use of face coverings is recommended while indoors during school but will not be required at this time,” Simpson said. “However, please know this could change as circumstances evolve throughout the school year.”
A report from Butts County dated July 26 shows that there have been 62 new cases and 9 deaths from COVID-19 in the county since June. In Butts County, only 26% of the population has been fully vaccinated, the lowest percentage of all surrounding counties and most of metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.