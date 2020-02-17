MAGISTRATE COURT REPORT
Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of February 08, 2020-February 16, 2020.
Kenneth Maynard Frady on charges pf Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Carissa Franshista Fears on charges of Battery Family Violence.
Arman Alexander Johnson on charges of Criminal Trespass and Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree.
Stephanie Rhiannon Keldie on a charge of Sale of Controlled Substance.
Garrett Berrell Bell on a charge of Disorderly Conduct.
Matthew Gordon Cook on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree, and Terroristic Threats.
Jim Douglas Morell on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
Joni Lynn Moring on a charge of Criminal Trespass.
Sandra McDonald on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Gregory Demar Miller on charges Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Trafficking Cocaine.
Mitchell Craig Miller on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
Larry Lee Durden on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Ryan Chase Archer on charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Driving, Obstruction of an Officer, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.
Francine Angelika Harbin on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
Travis Dakota Hoard on charges of Obstruction of an Officer and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
Calvin Leslie Sherwood on charges of Sale of Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in nine cases and denied six in cases. Judges held five civil hearings and issued 32 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 21 civil cases.
