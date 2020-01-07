Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of Dec. 30, 2019 — Jan. 5, 2020:
Elijah Enoch Gregg♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, and Seat Belt Violation.
♦ Exzavier Dermel Tanner♦ on a charge of Simple Battery Family Violence.
♦ Carey Danell Johnson♦ on charges of Public Drunkenness, Obstruction of an Officer, Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threats.
♦ Caleb Chaz Godin♦ on charges of Statutory Rape.
♦ Braylen Drake Coursey♦ charges of Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, two counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Reckless Driving, two counts of Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Driving without a License and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.
♦ Damon Aaron Hartsthorn♦ on charges of Rape and Aggravated Sodomy.
♦ Carlee Nacole Derreberry♦ on charges of Party to the Crime of Rape and Aggravated Sexual Battery.
♦ Anthony William Duke♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction.
♦ Donnie L. Gay♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Steven Duke♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Crystal Gardiner♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
♦ Paul N. Stewart♦ on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent and use of a Communication Facility in Committing a Drug Transaction.
♦ Charles Daniel Stewart♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
♦ Felecia Joyce Ward♦ on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Commercial Solicitation and Criminal Trespass.
♦ Lamarcus Raphael Strickland♦ on charges of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Open Container Violation.
Bond was granted in 13 cases and denied in two cases. Judges held 11 civil hearings and issued 42 arrest warrants. The Clerk filed 11 civil cases.