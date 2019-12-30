Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance December 23-29, 2019:
♦ Randall Allen Polk on charges of Battery Family Violence and Interference with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
♦ Raymond Christopher Leavitt on charges of Public Drunkenness, Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree and Reckless Conduct.
♦ Rochelle Celeste Polk on charges of Battery Family Violence.
♦ Alexius Shaikerra Patrick on charges of Aggravated Assault, Criminal Trespass, Simple Battery and Obstruction.
♦ Brandon Michael Hodges on a charge of Battery.
Bond was granted in four cases and denied in one case. Judges issued 25 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 11 civil cases.