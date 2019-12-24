Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Dec. 16-22, 2019:
Kimiko Liquan Prysock♦ on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
♦ Jakeria Turnipseed♦ on charges of Trading with Inmates.
♦ Linda Carden Baldwin♦ on charges of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Shane Michael Apple♦ on charges of Theft by Taking.
Angelo Adam Sheppard on charges of Child Molestation (Family Violence), Sexual Battery and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (Family Violence).♦
♦ George Hammond Fuller♦ on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Canceled Registration.
♦ Question Dingle♦ on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
♦ Atravion Strickland♦ on a charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.
♦ Todd Derrecus Howard♦ on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Cameron Lane Reid♦ on a charge of Theft by Taking.
Delana Carol Champaign♦ on a charge of Party to a Crime, Aggravated Battery.
♦ Anthony Harold Gaylor♦ on a charge of Theft by Shoplifting.
♦ Jhose Clinton Wogoman♦ on a charge of Theft by Taking.
♦ John Jacon Tester Lee Martin♦ on charges of Battery Family Violence, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in seven cases and denied in seven cases. Arraignments and trials were held in cases involving county ordinance violations with the Court disposing of seven cases. Judges held three civil hearings and two criminal extradition hearings. Judges issued 28 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 27 civil cases.