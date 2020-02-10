Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of February 3-7, 2020:
Tammi Lodge on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule IV Narcotic and Possession of Controlled Substance.
Will Thomas Green on charges of Homicide by Vehicle (Second Degree) and Failure to Yield Right of Way While Turning Left.
Charles Casey Washington on charges of Terroristic Threats.
Robert Lee Coleman on charges of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Speeding and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
Antavius Lafrankius Head on charges of Criminal Interference with Government Property, Theft by Taking, Obstruction of an officer, Fleeing, Speeding, Open Container and Littering.
Donterrious Keyon Ward on charges of Battery Family Violence.
Nicholas Tyler Austin on charges of Speeding, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Failure to Maintain Lane and Reckless Driving.
Willie Price on charges of Battery and Terroristic Threats.
Luke Leverett on charges of Possession of Marijuana.
Kassy P. Holcomb on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Jeremy John Wells on charges of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of an Officer, Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, Reckless Driving and No Seatbelt.
Michael Harold Vernon on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
Tommy Joe Goodrum, Jr. on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and three counts of Sale of Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine).
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in five cases. Judges held five civil hearings and one criminal extradition hearing. Judges issued 24 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 35 civil cases.
