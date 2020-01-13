Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance Bond Hearings during the period of January 6-12, 2020:
• Adrian Jaquan Clark on charges of Battery Family Violence and Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree Family Violence.
• Jason William Stanyer on charges of Simple Battery Family Violence.
• Samuel Negron Echevarria on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Simple Battery on Police Officer and Public Drunkenness.
• James Washington on charges of Aggravated Battery Upon Correctional Officer and Felony Obstruction of an Officer.
• John William Slife on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, Tampering with Evidence and Littering.
• James Daniel Piper on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Drug Related Objects.
• Katherine Richardson on charges of Theft by Deception.
• Richard Neal Jackson on charges of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Andrew Jacob Smith on charges of Simple Assault Family Violence and Interference with Calls for Emergency Assistance.
• Kaley Diane Batten on charges of Possession of Drugs in Original Container, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Possession of Schedule II Controlled, Crossing Guard Lines with Weapons, DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Alexis Thomas on charges of Terroristic Threats and Tampering with Evidence.
• Jeremy Alan Barnes on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to Distribute, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Drug Related Object, Abandonment of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance.
• Mustopha McDuffie on charges of Aggravated Assault Family Violence and Simple Battery.
• Marcus Antwon North on charges of Speeding, Reckless Driving, Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Drug Related Object and Abandonment of Dangerous Drugs.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in six cases. Judges held 10 civil hearings and two civilian warrant application hearings. Judges issued 39 arrest warrants and the Clerk filed 26 civil cases.
