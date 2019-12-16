Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for First Appearance December 9-15, 2019:
• Jesse Cunningham on charges of Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle.
• Ariana Chentale Matthews on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Distribution of Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce.
• Tiffany Shavonnne Crawford on charges of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Distribution of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Lane.
• Christina Eve Foster on charges of Theft by Taking.
• Phillip Yancey on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Related Object and Speeding.
• Dorian Grooms on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• Jacob Robinson on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Related Object.
• David Paul Rutland, Jr. on charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree.
• Christopher Arnold on charges of Battery and Criminal Interference with Government Property.
• Lateef Jamil Moreland on charges of Aggravated Battery Upon a Correctional Officer and Obstruction of an Officer.
• Autumn K. Finlay on charges of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Drug Related Object.
• Clifford Willis on charges of Obstruction of an Officer.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in four cases. Judges held three civil hearings, three extradition hearings and two preliminary hearings.
