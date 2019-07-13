Chief Magistrate Rebecca Pitts reports the following individuals were brought before the Magistrate Court of Butts County for first appearance bond hearings during the period of July 8-12:
• Alexander J. Arroyo on charges of Speeding, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Aimee Krystal Meza on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than once and Possession of Marijuana Derivatives.
• Quinton M. Anderson on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Less Safe) and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
• Oakley D. Faulk on charges of Aggravated Assault (Family Violence), Terroristic Threats (Family Violence), Battery (Family Violence), Theft by Taking and Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree (Family Violence).
• Kristy Nicole Abercrombie on charges of Disorderly Conduct.
• Silas Hartsfield on two counts of Simple Battery (Family Violence), Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree, Public Drunkenness and Aggravated Assault (Family Violence).
• Jalen L. Pearson on charges of Criminal Trespass.
• Jason Rake on charges of Theft by Deception
• Kelly Thompson on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and two counts of Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.
• Lajavier M. Timberson on charges of Obstruction of an Officer, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle and Violation of DOT Restrictions.
• Jeffrey David Washington on charges of Possession of Drug Related Object and two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance.
Bond was granted in eight cases and denied in three cases. Judges held six civil hearings. Judges issued 31 arrest warrants and the clerk filed 30 civil cases.