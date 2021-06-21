Well-known Atlanta magician Ken Scott returned to Jackson on June 15 as part of the Jackson-Butts County Library’s Summer Reading Program.
Using various books and volunteers to help in his magic tricks, Scott entertained a large crowd of children and their parents at the Butts County Department of Leisure Services gym.
The next show is Lew-E and Oogbly Boogly on June 22. They will present a jovial jamboree called “Imagination Celebration,” which will incorporate some of the world’s funniest fractured fairy tales.
On June 29, Gutsy the Flying Fox will bring the entertainment.
There will not be a show on July 6, but Barry Stewart Mann and his dragons and kings and wild, wild things will keep the program going on July 13.
All shows are at the gym and are at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Programs are subject to change without notification. Please call the library for more information at 770-775-7524.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.