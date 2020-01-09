Macy Owens of Jackson, a freshman Recreation Leadership major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.
Located in southcentral Pennsylvania, York College offers more than 70 baccalaureate majors in professional programs, the sciences, and humanities to its 4,100 undergraduate students. The college also offers master's programs in business, education, and nursing, and a doctorate in nursing practice. A center of affordable academic excellence, York is dedicated to the intellectual, professional, and social growth of its students. The college helps them develop a concrete plan to attain academic growth and career success; encourages them to try in the "real world" what they learn in the classroom; and prepares them to be professionals in whatever career they pursue.
