The city of Jackson is proud to announce that a favorite native son, Lieutenant Colonel Corey King, will be the keynote speaker at the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Saturday, Nov 6, at 10 a.m. at the city’s Veterans Park at Dempsey Ave. and Third Street.
King graduated from Jackson High School in 1993. He began his outstanding military career in the United States Army at age 23, enlisting at the 166th Maintenance Company in Jackson. His service has included active duty in Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. King is currently the G-1 (Personnel) Systems Branch Chief for the Army National Guard at National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Va.
King’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal w/two Oak Leaf Clusters, and many more. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Network and Communications Management and is currently completing a Master’s Degree in Applied Data Science.
King lives in Yorktown, Va. He has a son, Thomas, who is 10 years old and dreams of playing football for the University of Georgia.
Jalesa McRae will perform the National Anthem. The dedication prayer will be led by Dr. Ed Hoard, and colors will be presented by the Jackson High School NJROTC.
Cassandra Eusery Knight will read the names on the casualty wall, and Patty Washington Moss will announce the new plaques. The program will end with Taps performed by Robert Fox of Bugles Across America.
The city of Jackson invites everyone to its celebration to honor American veterans for their patriotism, love of country, willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
