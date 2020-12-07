The Wellstar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services Love Lite Tree and the Village of Indian Springs brought a cheery warmth to the cool weather last week went their Christmas lights came on.
Love Lite Tree
For almost 40 years, the Wellstar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services has launched the Christmas season in early December with a program of Christmas music by various individuals and groups in the area prior to lighting the decorations on the hospital's lawn. The center piece of the Christmas lights is the Love Lite Tree, whose many twinkling bulbs shine in honor or in memory of loved ones around the county.
The Love Lite Tree is the biggest fund raising event for the volunteer services. Businesses, families and individuals in Jackson contribute to the auxiliary by donating money in memory of or in honor of family members. The money raised is used to enhance patient care services at the hospital, as well as providing scholarships to high school seniors who plan to go into the medical field.
If anyone in the community would like to support this cause, they can mail a check to treasurer Jean Stansell at 454 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson, 30233. Please designate the check "Love Lite."
Lighting the Village
The Butts County Historical Society's annual Holiday Extravaganza Historic Tour of Homes in the Village at Indian Springs was held last weekend, with Lighting of the Lights in the Village on Saturday evening.
The stores and pathways through the village sparkled with lights for the visitors attending the festivities and shopping for Christmas goodies.
