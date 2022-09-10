Closure signs have been posted at RAT (Right After Torrance/Redondo) Beach in the southernmost section of Torrance Beach, and that closure will remain in effect until bacterial levels meet health standards, the department said in a release.
The closed beach is about 30 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The department also issued warnings to swimmers at Santa Monica Pier, Redondo Beach Pier and Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey due to bacterial levels that exceed health standards. Those areas are still open.
The warning means that "bacteria levels in the beach water may cause illness, and local health officers are recommending to the public to stay out of the water in areas where the signs are visible," according to the State Water Resources Control Board.
