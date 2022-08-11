Former Butts County Clerk Jacqueline R. Cavender, 86, passed away on July 31, following several years of declining health.
Jacqueline Rainwater Cavender was born on Dec. 12, 1935, to the late Reverend Guy Clinton Rainwater, Sr. and Lucy D. (Johns) Rainwater in Atlanta. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1953 and married the love of her life, Fred Cavender, in July of 1954. They were one month shy of celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary at the time of his passing in 2010.
Cavender served as the 14th Clerk of Butts County, working first as Assistant County Clerk over Finance from March 16, 1989 until her elevation to Clerk on Jan. 8, 1992. She then worked in that position for the next nine years, retiring on Jan 1, 2001.
Prior to her appointment as clerk, she obtained her Certified Financial Officer designation from the University of Georgia, following the prescribed curriculum of study; she later obtained her Certified County Clerk designation, also from the University of Georgia. During her time as County Clerk, she was instrumental in compiling the annual budget for the Board of Commissioners and assisting the various County Managers that she worked with in budgetary matters.
During her tenure as clerk, she was affectionately known as “Miss Jackie” and as “The Queen” by the department heads and constitutional officers, who depended on her knowledge and historical acumen as much as the commissioners did.
Cavender was also the first person many people saw when they came into the county office, which was still located in the historical county courthouse at the time. Larry Stanford, former editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus, said Cavender was always helpful.
“Jackie greeted everyone who came through the door with a smile and did her best to either answer their questions or point them in the right direction,” said Stanford. “She was extremely helpful in explaining the workings of the county government to me.”
During most of her 13 years with the county she held a senior management position second only to the county manager, and reported directly to the Board of Commissioners, who reappointed her each year. Following her retirement, the Board of Commissioners honored her in February of 2001 for her years of faithful service to the county.
Following her retirement, Cavender continued to work occasionally for the county in a part-time capacity whenever additional help was needed at the Commissioners Office. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen and Karla, plus four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the New Hope Methodist Church, Monticello, with burial following. For more obituary information, go to www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com.
